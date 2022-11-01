Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 796.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,955,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,904,000 after buying an additional 1,990,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after buying an additional 1,164,572 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,019,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,375,000 after buying an additional 990,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,774,000 after buying an additional 918,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

NYSE PLTR opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $27.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

