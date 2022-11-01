Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in United Bankshares by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in United Bankshares by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBSI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.07. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $42.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.75%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

