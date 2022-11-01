Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

About South Jersey Industries

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.