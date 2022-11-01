Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $81,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $2,303.87 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $2,326.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,901.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,680.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.93.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. Research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

