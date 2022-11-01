Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 13,356 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth about $202,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.