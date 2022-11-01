Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 14,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 114.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 7.5 %

DoorDash stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,474 shares of company stock worth $8,329,321 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

