Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,575 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 261,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 82.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 194,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $146.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

