Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Worthington Industries worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David P. Blom purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $710,188. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

WOR opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.17. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Worthington Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.