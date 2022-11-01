Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 768.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Okta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Okta by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Okta by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta Trading Down 2.0 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $272.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

