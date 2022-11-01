Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 289,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,735 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $472,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,095,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $472,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,095,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of PDCE opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

