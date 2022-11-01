Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.