Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,385 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,385 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $98.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

