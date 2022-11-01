Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $73,121,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,102,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in AerCap by 93.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,084,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,341,000 after buying an additional 1,004,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

