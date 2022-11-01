Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 415 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NICE by 14.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 23.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 48.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 13.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 26.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NICE. StockNews.com began coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on NICE to $275.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NICE from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

NICE stock opened at $189.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $178.28 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.61.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

