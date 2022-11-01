Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 and sold 24,499 shares worth $876,911. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on MGM. Citigroup upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

