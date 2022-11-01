Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 787,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,004,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $17,376,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 624.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $138.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.86.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 112.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

