Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,717 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $115.55 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $109.66 and a one year high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

