Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Invests $325,000 in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Sotera Health by 14.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHC. Citigroup downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

