Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 4,042 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.16% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 910,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 328,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 264.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,326 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,216,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.25. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $101.58.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

