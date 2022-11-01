Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 4,907.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,597 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.45% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1,006.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.