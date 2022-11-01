Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,176 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $418,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $21,690,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 615,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,911 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 231,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 89,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.