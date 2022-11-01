Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $11,000,936.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,206,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 113,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $8,515,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $11,000,936.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,206,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 903,893 shares of company stock valued at $66,530,146 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

K opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

