Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

