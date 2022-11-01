Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.44% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after buying an additional 33,756 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,725,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 669.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 375,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,257,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $155.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.56. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $176.31.

