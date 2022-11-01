Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 6,819 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,674,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 41,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

