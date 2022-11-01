Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.