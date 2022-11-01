Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after buying an additional 3,114,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,622,000 after buying an additional 2,748,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.0 %

GILD stock opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.