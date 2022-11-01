Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,837 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $219.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.
In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.26.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
