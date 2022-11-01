Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 3,227 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Welltower by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Welltower by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Welltower by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average is $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Welltower to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

