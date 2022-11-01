NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NOV. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.92 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.89%.

In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in NOV by 133.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in NOV by 1,360.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NOV by 288.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

