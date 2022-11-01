Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUEM. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,117,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $447,000.

Shares of BATS NUEM opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

