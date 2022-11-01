Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Short Interest Up 10.4% in October

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the September 30th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ocean Thermal Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPWR opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Ocean Thermal Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Get Ocean Thermal Energy alerts:

Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Ocean Thermal Energy

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.