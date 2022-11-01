ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.4 %

OGS stock opened at $77.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $92.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.