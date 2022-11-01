Open Lending (LPRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Open Lending has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Open Lending to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Price Performance

Open Lending stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Open Lending has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a current ratio of 18.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $905.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $192,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.72.

About Open Lending

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.