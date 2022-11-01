O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $940.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $855.00 to $940.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $797.33.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $837.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $845.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $724.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $681.33.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,746.42. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total value of $1,171,746.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $34,913,134. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,579,000 after buying an additional 536,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

