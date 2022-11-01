Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 51,588 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 329,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $27.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

