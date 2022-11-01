Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PAG opened at $111.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.58 and a 12 month high of $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.39.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.