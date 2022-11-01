Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 309 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.