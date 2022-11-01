Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires Shares of 11,202 Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth $70,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.19. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 252.33% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.