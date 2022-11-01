Personal Capital Advisors Corp Decreases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in ONEOK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in ONEOK by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

