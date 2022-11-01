Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

