Personal Capital Advisors Corp Reduces Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Compass Point reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

FSK opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.42.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.09%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

