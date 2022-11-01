Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 262 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 981,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 56,636 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 527,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Insider Activity

Corteva Stock Performance

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

