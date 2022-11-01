Personal Capital Advisors Corp Takes $226,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $244.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.98 and a 200-day moving average of $209.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,340 shares of company stock worth $7,777,079. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

