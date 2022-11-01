Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.44.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.90. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 58,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

