Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $261.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PXD opened at $256.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.13.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

