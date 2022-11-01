PlayAGS (AGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect PlayAGS to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.35 million. On average, analysts expect PlayAGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of AGS opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $249.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of PlayAGS

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PlayAGS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 8.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.