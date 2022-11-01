Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 143.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 142.9% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 203.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

Pool Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of POOL opened at $304.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. Pool’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

