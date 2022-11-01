Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Pool by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $304.23 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.64 and a 200-day moving average of $363.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens cut their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

