Progyny (PGNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Progyny to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. Progyny has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Progyny

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,430.55. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,430.55. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,674,559.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,836. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.