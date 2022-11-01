Progyny (PGNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Progyny to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Progyny Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. Progyny has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,430.55. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,430.55. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,674,559.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,836. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Earnings History for Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

