Progyny (PGNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Progyny to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Progyny Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Progyny stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. Progyny has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
